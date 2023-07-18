H.D. Kote youth’s body brought home from Africa

July 18, 2023

H.D. Kote: The body of a teenager from Tiger Block in H.D. Kote taluk in the district, who had gone to Ivory Coast in South Africa on business and died of dengue fever, was brought back to Tiger Block with the efforts of MLA Anil Chikkamadu on Sunday.

Efrahim (19) had gone to Ivory Coast along with his relatives for business during which he began to suffer from dengue fever. His relatives had admitted him at a hospital in Ivory Coast, where he succumbed to fever 15 days ago.

When MLA Anil Chikkamadu visited the house of Efrahim at Tiger Block in H.D. Kote, Efrahim’s family members had urged the MLA to help in bringing the body back following which the MLA kept in constant touch with the District Administration, which helped in bringing the body back, said Efrahim’s family members.

Indian Embassy officials, who contacted the officials concerned at Africa, got Rs. 1 lakh deposited from deceased Efrahim’s family members and on Saturday night the body was sent to Bengaluru in a flight from where the body was shifted to Tiger Block in an ambulance in the early hoursof Sunday. Tahsildar Sannaramappa and SC/ST Welfare Officer Narayana Swamy visited the house of the deceased and assured the family members of getting the benefits from the Government. Last rites were performed in the outskirts of the village.