Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 80

July 18, 2023

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy died following prolonged illness at Chinmaya Hospital in Bengaluru early this morning, his family said.

Oommen Chandy, 80, leaves behind his wife Mariamma Oommen and children Achu Oommen, Maria Oommen and Chandy Oommen. The Kerala Government has declared a three-day State mourning and a holiday today as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Chandy Oommen confirmed his father’s demise in a Facebook post, “Appa has passed away.” He was undergoing medical treatment in Bengaluru for the last several months and breathed his last at 4.25 am.

The two-time Congress CM completed 50 years as MLA and was party’s most popular face in Kerala, representing his home town Puthupally in Kottayam without a break since 1970. He served as Congress Working Committee member and AICC Incharge of Andhra Pradesh.

Born to Karottu Vallakalil K.V. Chandy and Baby Chandy on October 30, 1943, Chandy was a seasoned administrator and skilful politician and handled a great variety of responsibilities during over half a century old political career, that had its share of ups and downs.

He was the Unit President of KSU (Kerala Students Union) at St. George High School, Puthupally and State President of the organisation (1967-69). He was elected as President of the State Youth Congress in 1970.

He completed his PU from CMS College, Kottayam and did BA in Economics from St. Berchmans College, Changanassery. He took a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) from Government Law College, Ernakulam.

He was Minister for Labour from Apr. 11, 1977 to Apr. 25, 1977 in the first K. Karunakaran Ministry and continued holding same portfolio in succeeding first A.K. Antony Ministry till Oct. 27, 1978. He was given Home portfolio in second Karunakaran Ministry from Dec. 28, 1981 to Mar. 17, 1982. Again, he was sworn-in as Minister in fourth Karunakaran Ministry on July 2, 1991. He was in-charge of Finance, till his resignation from the cabinet on June 22, 1994 due to differences with the CM.

In 2004, following the resignation of A.K. Antony as CM following the party’s poor performance in Lok Sabha elections and factional politics, Chandy became his successor for a short duration (Aug. 2004 to May 2006).

Chandy was the Leader of the Opposition in the 12th Kerala Legislative Assembly. Under him, the Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) marked victories in LS polls 2009, gaining 16 out of 20 Constituencies in Kerala.

UDF secured a slender margin in 2011 Assembly polls and Chandy became the CM for the second time. Congress-led UDF candidates won 72 seats against 68 seats grabbed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In 2021, Chandy won the Assembly poll from Puthupally by defeating CPI-M’s Jaick C. Thomas by over 9,000 votes. That was his 12th consecutive win from the seat and he remained a legislator till the end.

Condolences

Chandy’s body was kept for public viewing for one hour at the residence of former Minister late T. John at Indiranagar in Bengaluru where senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi who are in Bengaluru for Opposition Unity meeting, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and others paid their last respects. Funeral will be held on July 20 (Thursday) at Puthuppally Church, Kottayam.