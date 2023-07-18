Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt seeks Chamundeshwari’s blessings
News

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt seeks Chamundeshwari’s blessings

July 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Film Director Prem of ‘Jogi’ fame and actor Shobhraj along with the crew of upcoming Kannada film ‘KD-The Devil’ visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop the Hill last evening.

Speaking to media persons later, Sanjay Dutt said “The time has come for darshan of the presiding deity. The Goddess has brought me here and I am happy for having her darshan.”

When asked about the film, he said, “It’s a matter of happiness to act in ‘KD’ film, after playing the character of Adheera in KGF-2 film. The film is coming out well and Prem is the best.”

Film Director Prem said, “We will soon give a good news about the film that will hit the screens at the earliest.”

Endorsing Prem, Shobhraj said, “Prem’s film means it is a combination of all — suspense, thriller and sentiment.”

As Sanjay Dutt was visiting Chamundi Hill for the first time, hundreds of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. It led to a chaos forcing the Police to clear the rush to facilitate the visit of the film crew to the temple.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching