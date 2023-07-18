Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt seeks Chamundeshwari’s blessings

July 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Film Director Prem of ‘Jogi’ fame and actor Shobhraj along with the crew of upcoming Kannada film ‘KD-The Devil’ visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop the Hill last evening.

Speaking to media persons later, Sanjay Dutt said “The time has come for darshan of the presiding deity. The Goddess has brought me here and I am happy for having her darshan.”

When asked about the film, he said, “It’s a matter of happiness to act in ‘KD’ film, after playing the character of Adheera in KGF-2 film. The film is coming out well and Prem is the best.”

Film Director Prem said, “We will soon give a good news about the film that will hit the screens at the earliest.”

Endorsing Prem, Shobhraj said, “Prem’s film means it is a combination of all — suspense, thriller and sentiment.”

As Sanjay Dutt was visiting Chamundi Hill for the first time, hundreds of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. It led to a chaos forcing the Police to clear the rush to facilitate the visit of the film crew to the temple.