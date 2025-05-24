SOM IMPACT: KIADB clears garbage heaps, building debris at Hebbal Industrial Area

May 24, 2025

Mysuru: The officials of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) took up the clearance of building debris and garbage that had been dumped all over the Hebbal Industrial Area (HIA) in the city. The works launched two days ago continued for the third day as well.

Star of Mysore had published an article on May 15, 2025 titled ‘Garbage Dump!’ highlighting the issues plaguing the Hebbal Industrial Area owing to indiscriminate dumping of solid waste. Following this article, KIADB took up the clearance work in the area.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain thanked the newspaper for highlighting the issues and said that, mere clearance of the debris and garbage would not serve the purpose.

BEFORE & AFTER: Building debris and garbage dumped on the service road of outer ring road in Hebbal cleared.

“The KIADB should install solar CCTV camera at various points in the industrial area for constant monitoring and stringent action must be initiated against those indiscriminately dumping garbage on the road side.”

The waste segregation unit which was handed over to the Hootagalli City Municipal Council must be returned to KIADB to segregate waste generated from HIA. Suresh Kumar Jain also requested KIADB to install garbage bins at various vantage points for the people to dump waste.