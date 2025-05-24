Rise in COVID-19 cases

May 24, 2025

RT-PCR testing to resume from May 26

State on high alert

35 active cases reported in Karnataka

32 cases in Bengaluru alone

RT-PCR tests at all Medical College and District Hospitals

Bengaluru / Mysuru: With 35 active COVID-19 cases reported across Karnataka so far this year — 32 of them in Bengaluru — the State Government has urged citizens to proactively follow Covid-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), even as health officials maintain that the situation remains under control.

The current surge is attributed to the JN.1 variant, a descendant of the Omicron strain and its sub-lineages, LF.7 and NB.1.8.

To intensify surveillance, Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing will resume in the State including Mysuru from Monday (May 26).

The Government will establish eight RT-PCR testing centres across the State, and COVID-19 testing will be conducted at all Medical College Hospitals and District Hospitals.

CM sports a mask

Meanwhile, in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a public appearance wearing a face mask this morning, signalling growing concerns at the highest level. The CM, who stayed overnight at his T.K. Layout residence, participated in the inauguration of the Indira Canteen at Hinkal and the Basava Jayanthi celebrations at Kalamandir.

This comes even as the State is expected to release updated COVID guidelines in the coming days. Even before an official directive, the CM has begun attending public functions wearing a mask.

Crowds gathered outside his residence to submit petitions and grievances. The Chief Minister accepted the petitions but did not address the media before departing.

Health advisory

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has advised the public to wear masks in crowded places, especially vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children, the elderly and those with co-morbidities. People showing symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) have been asked to get tested immediately to ensure timely treatment and prevent further spread.

The Health Department emphasised that these measures, though precautionary, are crucial in safeguarding public health and keeping the infection levels in check.

“Early detection is essential for timely treatment and to prevent further transmission of the virus. While the current case numbers are low, community cooperation is vital in curbing any potential resurgence of the virus,” it stated.

A nine-month-old baby from Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district tested positive on May 22 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). The child, who is stable now, is currently undergoing treatment at Vani Vilas Hospital, Bengaluru, according to Principal Secretary of the Department, Harsha Gupta.

While officials confirmed that no COVID-related deaths have been reported so far, they noted a gradual increase in cases over the past 20 days, prompting renewed caution.

The advisory from the department reads: “Although the situation is well under control, a gradual increase in COVID cases has been observed. It is therefore appropriate that the general public comply with Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) proactively.”