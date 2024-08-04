Wayanad landslides: Bodies of Kodagu woman, her son found together 

August 4, 2024

Siddapur: The body of Divya (35), a woman from Nelyahudikeri in Kodagu district, along with her family members who went missing after landslides in Wayanad, was traced last evening.

The bodies of Divya and her son Lakshith (10) were found together at Chooralmala. She had completed her nursing course at Iritti and worked at a hospital in Bengaluru before marrying Siddaraj from Mepadi village in Wayanad. She was employed at VIMS Hospital in Wayanad.

Divya was the daughter of Ponnamma and the late Balakrishna, residents of Nelyahudikeri Nalvathekare in Kushalnagar taluk. Ponnamma reported that her daughter Divya was married to Siddaraj and lived in Chooralmala, Wayanad. After the landslides, nine family members, including Divya, went missing, leading Ponnamma to appeal for help in locating them.

Following the landslide that struck Wayanad during the early hours of Tuesday, nine family members, including Divya, Siddaraj and Lakshith, were reported missing. By Friday evening, the bodies of eight family members had been traced. The bodies of Divya and Lakshith were discovered at the site where their house once stood. One more body is still to be recovered.

After an intensive search, surviving family members took refuge in a relief camp at Mepadi. Recovered bodies were cremated at Mepadi, according to reports. As of Saturday night, Wayanad District Administration reported that 219 bodies & over 143 body parts were recovered, with 206 people still missing.