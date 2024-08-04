16 KSRTC buses to connect Ring Road, nearby areas soon

August 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: KSRTC, which has been operating buses to various city localities and surrounding villages, is now preparing to extend services to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Recognising the increasing demand for public transportation and the opportunity for private taxi operators to capitalise on this need, KSRTC plans to deploy 16 new buses.

Many commuters have expressed a strong need for KSRTC to provide services around the Ring Road as soon as possible. Residents in areas like Hebbal face significant inconvenience when travelling to destinations such as Bogadi or Hunsur Road. They often need to first travel to the city bus stand before catching another bus to their final destination.

Employees working in various locations also struggle with the current system, often having to catch two or three buses or use their two-wheelers, especially during peak hours. Additionally, there is considerable demand from daily wage labourers, factory workers, IT employees and the general public for regular buses between Bandipalya APMC Junction on Nanjangud Road & Manipal Hospital Junction on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. This service would significantly ease travel for many people.

The 47-km ORR stretch covers several key locations, including Manipal Hospital Junction, Royal Inn Hotel Junction on KRS Road, Bharat Cancer Hospital Circle in Hebbal, Seshadripuram College, Hinkal Flyover, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Dattagalli, R.T. Nagar Junction and Srirampura ORR Junction.

This apart, the ORR has other localities including J.P. Nagar, Nanjangud Road, APMC Bandipalya, Uttanahalli Junction, T. Narasipur Road, VTU Regional Office, Devegowda Circle, Hanchya-Sathagalli, Mahadevapura Road, Kamanakerehundi Road, Narayana Hrudayalaya, RTO West Office, and the circle connecting Old Kesare Road. KSRTC is finalising the route sheet and will operate buses from 6 am to 10 pm daily, aiming to connect the ORR with interior localities for the convenience of commuters.