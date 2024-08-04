Jr. Nationals sailing at KRS Dam from Aug. 6

August 4, 2024

Indian Army, Navy boating contingents arrive; 140 sailors to vie for honours

Mysore/Mysuru: The Yachting Association of India (YAI) Junior Nationals 2024 (Ranking Event) is set to begin at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) backwaters from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10. With the Dam’s water level at its peak, the skyline will be dotted with boats as over 140 sailors from across India compete for junior national rankings. Practice sessions, and boat testing especially by contingents from the Indian Army and Navy, have already commenced this morning, with most participants arriving on Aug. 6.

Organised by the Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC) in association with the Royal Madras Yacht Club and the Karnataka State Sailing Association, under the aegis of YAI and the respective Class Associations, this will be the third sailing event held at the KRS backwaters, organisers said.

Trainers and participants have noted that the KRS Dam offers an excellent sailing environment with its vast open area. The venue is ideal for inland sailing, with stable shore conditions and favourable wind speeds and temperatures.

All boats and boards from clubs affiliated with YAI and respective Class Associations, as well as international participants, will compete. Registration and boat measurement will take place on Aug. 7, followed by another practice session. Racing will occur from Aug. 8 to 10, culminating in an awards distribution ceremony.

The event will feature 15 categories: Optimist Main Boys; Optimist Main Girls; Optimist Green; ILCA 4 Boys; ILCA 4 Girls; ILCA 6 Youth Open; ILCA 6 Women; 420 Youth Open; 470 Youth Mixed; TECHO 293 (U-13, 15, 17 Boys and Girls); Race Board (Boys and Girls) U-19; iQ Foil Junior; 29er Open; and Hansa Boat 303 for paraplegics.

A total of 140 participants from Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centres in Kolaba, Vishakapatnam and Goa; Army Yachting Nodes from Mumbai, Goa, Vishakapatnam and Chennai; National Sailing Club of Bhopal; Royal Madras Yacht Club; Yachting Association of Hyderabad; Secunderabad Club Sailing School; Telangana Yachting Association; Tamil Nadu State Sailing Association; and children from the Royal Bombay Yacht Club have already registered.

Children aged 8 to 18 will be ranked based on their skills, aiming to represent the country in National, Asian Games and Olympic events.