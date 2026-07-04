What will India look like after Narendra Modi? 

July 4, 2026

PM Modi’s legacy will be decided in next five years: Capt. G.R. Gopinath

Mysuru: Retired Indian Army officer, entrepreneur and founder of the erstwhile Air Deccan, Capt. G.R. Gopinath drew comparisons between India’s democratic system and China’s authoritarian model, asserting that despite its shortcomings, democracy remains India’s greatest strength.

Speaking at Mysuru Lit Fest session titled “Flights of Contemplation: A Bird’s-Eye View of a Nation in Flux,” moderated by academician, corporate trainer and career mentor Prof. Shankar Bellur, Capt. Gopinath quoted former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to stress his point.

“Even the weakest democracy is better than the strongest dictatorship,” he said. He observed that while India’s democracy has its flaws, it remains one of the world’s oldest and most resilient democratic systems and continues to provide a strong foundation for the country’s future.

During the discussion, Prof. Bellur posed the question, “Who after Narendra Modi?” Capt. Gopinath responded that the more relevant question was, “What will India look like after Modi?”

Referring to the political partnership between Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, often described as ‘Jodi Number One’, he said leaders such as Amit Shah or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could emerge as future national leaders, noting that Yogi enjoys considerable popularity and could be a strong contender.

Capt. Gopinath said PM Modi’s tenure has witnessed several significant achievements that are often overlooked by his critics.

Absence of credible Opposition

He noted that Modi has sought to draw inspiration from diverse philosophical and spiritual traditions, ranging from Buddha and Jesus Christ to Adi Shankaracharya and Mahatma Gandhi. At the same time, he said, certain political decisions have sent what he described as “mixed messages.”

“As an example, Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat while also honouring Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, whose ideological views were markedly different from Gandhiji’s. This duality defines Modi’s unique political style,” he observed.

Capt. Gopinath also expressed concern over what he described as the absence of a strong and credible Opposition leadership in the country. “As India continues its rise on the global stage, it needs a robust Opposition to ensure accountability and strengthen democratic governance,” he said.

Looking ahead, he said the next five years would determine how history judges Modi. “Will he be remembered as the leader who united nation and left behind a positive legacy, or as one who deepened divisions through polarisation? Only time will tell.”