When will this crater-like pothole in Yadavagiri be repaired?
News

When will this crater-like pothole in Yadavagiri be repaired?

July 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: This huge crater-like pothole on Joy Ice Cream Road and Sankalp Central Park junction in Yadavagiri has become a nightmare to motorists especially two-wheeler riders since more than a year.

This pothole has resulted in many accidents with a few two-wheeler riders sustaining serious injuries. 

Though this is a busy road which connects many localities, the pathetic condition of the road has still not caught the attention of the authorities concerned, who seems to be waiting for some fatal accidents to take place to start repair works.

Members of the public said that though the ditch on the road is there since a year, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials have turned a blind eye towards it despite the officials passing on this road regularly.

They further said that two-wheeler riders, unable to make out the deep ditch during rains have fallen from their vehicles and injured themselves. Many two-wheelers have also been damaged in accidents here, they alleged.

Also, the turning towards Joy Ice Cream factory has become a ‘Blind Spot’ as motorists from both sides are unable to see the vehicles coming from the Joy Ice Cream Road which has resulted in numerous accidents.

The public have urged the authorities concerned to get the road repaired at the earliest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching