When will this crater-like pothole in Yadavagiri be repaired?

July 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: This huge crater-like pothole on Joy Ice Cream Road and Sankalp Central Park junction in Yadavagiri has become a nightmare to motorists especially two-wheeler riders since more than a year.

This pothole has resulted in many accidents with a few two-wheeler riders sustaining serious injuries.

Though this is a busy road which connects many localities, the pathetic condition of the road has still not caught the attention of the authorities concerned, who seems to be waiting for some fatal accidents to take place to start repair works.

Members of the public said that though the ditch on the road is there since a year, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials have turned a blind eye towards it despite the officials passing on this road regularly.

They further said that two-wheeler riders, unable to make out the deep ditch during rains have fallen from their vehicles and injured themselves. Many two-wheelers have also been damaged in accidents here, they alleged.

Also, the turning towards Joy Ice Cream factory has become a ‘Blind Spot’ as motorists from both sides are unable to see the vehicles coming from the Joy Ice Cream Road which has resulted in numerous accidents.

The public have urged the authorities concerned to get the road repaired at the earliest.