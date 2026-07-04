Why spend on a new toilet, when the existing one can be repaired? 

July 4, 2026

Mysuru: The public toilet at Town Hall, constructed by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), is a complete mess with lack of maintenance.

The civic authority, which is in-charge of its maintaining, has completely neglected it.

While the MCC is expecting Mysuru to be accorded with top honour during Swachh Survekshan 2027, it needs to check on existing public toilets, most of which are in a bad condition. One such public toilet is, the one located in the Town Hall premises. The public toilet is in such a bad condition that is has turned unusable.

The newly built open toilet in the premises.

While the existing public toilet is in such a condition, the MCC has inaugurated a new open toilet for men at the same Town Hall premises. Though it was constructed by an NGO, the MCC could have used the funds for maintaining the already existing toilet than constructing a new open toilet.

Meanwhile, the newly constructed toilet has attracted criticism from many as they are open and lack privacy.

Town Hall, located in heart of the city, attracts a lot of footfall every day. Many would hesitate use the open toilet in the day time. This toilet can only be used by people late in the evenings or in the nights.