‘Will resign en masse if salaries not hiked’
News

‘Will resign en masse if salaries not hiked’

July 8, 2020

K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospitals’ Staff Nurses register protest by wearing black arm bands while on duty

Mysore/Mysuru: About 150 Staff Nurses of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital, who were protesting since two days for hike in their stipend, resumed work by wearing black arm bands this morning.

B. Ravi, one of the Staff Nurses, said that there are nearly 150 nurses who are working since 10 years for Rs. 10,000 stipend without job security and added that they are not being provided with insurance despite being involved in COVID treatment.

Pointing out that they had not worked for two months due to lack of transportation facility during COVID lockdown, he urged that the two month stipend be given to them and consider them as contract nurses instead of stipend nurses. He further said that they would be wearing black arm bands to register their protest and work for three days (till July 10) and everyone would resign on July 11, if their demands were not considered.

Staff Nurses Mahesh, Murali, Santosh, Ramakrishna, Padma, Sundaramma, Sarala, Bhagya and others were present.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching