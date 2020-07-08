‘Will resign en masse if salaries not hiked’

July 8, 2020

K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospitals’ Staff Nurses register protest by wearing black arm bands while on duty

Mysore/Mysuru: About 150 Staff Nurses of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital, who were protesting since two days for hike in their stipend, resumed work by wearing black arm bands this morning.

B. Ravi, one of the Staff Nurses, said that there are nearly 150 nurses who are working since 10 years for Rs. 10,000 stipend without job security and added that they are not being provided with insurance despite being involved in COVID treatment.

Pointing out that they had not worked for two months due to lack of transportation facility during COVID lockdown, he urged that the two month stipend be given to them and consider them as contract nurses instead of stipend nurses. He further said that they would be wearing black arm bands to register their protest and work for three days (till July 10) and everyone would resign on July 11, if their demands were not considered.

Staff Nurses Mahesh, Murali, Santosh, Ramakrishna, Padma, Sundaramma, Sarala, Bhagya and others were present.