Winners of Open Badminton Tournament

August 28, 2019

Following are the winners in various categories of the Open Badminton Tournament 2019 conducted by Sports Pavilion Badminton Club at the Yuvaraja’s College Indoor Hall here recently:

RESULTS: Boys Category

Singles — U-19: 1. Vidyananda, 2. R. Shivaprasad and 3. Guru; U-16: 1. Ananth Mahesh, 2. Dharma Prasad and 3. N. Agni; U-13: 1. N. Amith Raj, 2. T.D. Aditya and 3. H. Srivatsa Balaji Urs.

Doubles — U-19: 1. Vidyananda and Vinay, 2. Pratham and Darshan and 3. Ananth Mahesh and Guru; U-16: 1. P.S. Koushal and S. Hruthik, 2. Anath Mahesh and Benakesh and 3. Agni and Durga Prasad; U-13: 1. Srivatsa and Pratap Gowda and 2. Amith Raj and G. Mohammed Junaid.

Girls Category: Singles — U-19: 1. Varshini Somanna, 2. J.N. Kohana and 3. Samskruthi; U-16: 1. Varshini Somanna, 2. Samuskruthi and 3. J.N. Kohana; U-13: 1. J.N. Kohana, 2. Neha Prasad and 3. S. Deekshitha.

Doubles — U-16: Varshini Somanna and Priyanka, 2. Samskruthi and Pallavi and 3. J.N. Kohana and Shree Lakshmi; U-13: 1. Deekshitha and Neha Prasad, 2. Meghana and Keerthana and 3. Indu and Arpitha.