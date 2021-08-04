‘Woman denied of being city’s First Citizen’

August 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the heated debate on vaccines, women Corporators, cutting across party lines, came together to demand the Mayor’s post as per the reservation matrix announced by the State Government. They alleged that the Mayor’s post has been kept intentionally vacant to deny a chance for women.

The Mayor’s post is reserved for General Woman Corporator and the elections have been postponed giving an excuse of COVID. “Today we are meeting in the Council and there in the State hectic lobbying is on for Ministerial berths. It is unfortunate that COVID yardstick for Mayor’s election has been imposed to deny a woman the highest post in the city,” alleged Prema Shankaregowda.

She was soon joined by Sunanda Palanethra, Shanthakumari, Shoba Sunil, Ashwini Ananthu from different parties who alleged that there had been a breach of privilege. Responding to this, acting Mayor Anwar Baig offered to step down if he had denied women this opportunity.

The Women Corporators told him that they have nothing against him but their grouse was against the system. “A State’s CM can be changed but there is no opportunity of changing the Mayor of Mysuru,” said Arif Hussain.

Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy clarified that no election can be conducted as per the Government order. “A proposal will be sent to the Government reflecting the sentiments of the Council for speedy elections,” he said.