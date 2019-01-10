Woman falls prey to kidney racket, commits suicide

Malavalli (Mandya District): A 48-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping into Doddakere in Malavalli town yesterday and the Police have suspected that she was a victim of the kidney racket.

Venkatamma of Gangamatha Beedhi was selling greens and vegetables. It is said that Tara, a neighbour, allegedly convinced Venkatamma to sell her kidney to make quick money. She also used to grow betel leaves after taking a land on lease.

Tara had said that she could earn Rs. 30 lakh by selling a kidney and had also demanded Rs. 3 lakh as commission to look for buyers. Venkatamma, who had some financial problems readily agreed to Tara’s proposal. Tara convinced her that with Rs. 30 lakh, she (Venkatamma) can clear all her loans and lead a comfortable life.

After Venkatamma agreed to donate her kidney, Tara allegedly demanded Rs. 3 lakh, her commission money, to look for prospective buyers. Though Venkatamma did not have the money, she borrowed the money from local money lenders and paid Tara. Venkatamma thought that if she receives Rs. 30 lakh, she can easily clear the loans and can be debt-free.

According to the local villagers, Venkatamma had borrowed money from private moneylenders for high rates of interest. When Tara allegedly failed to search for buyers and also failed to return the money, debt-ridden Venkatamma took the extreme step.

Before committing suicide, Venkatamma is said to have pleaded with Tara to return the Rs. 3 lakh that was borrowed from moneylenders. Tara allegedly ignored her pleas and continued to deny payment. Upset with this, Venkatamma narrated her plight to her brother who lived in Bengaluru.

Her brother gave her some money and promised Venkatamma that he will soon visit Malavalli and sort out the issue. Meanwhile, the moneylenders were pestering Venkatamma for the principal amount of the loan and also interest for the money.

The money lenders used to trouble Venkatamma who was often seen selling greens and vegetables in the market and on streets. Unable to repay her loans, Venkatamma jumped into Doddakere. As the news of Venkatamma’s death spread, one more woman claimed that Tara had taken Rs. 1.5 lakh from her promising to find a recipient for her kidney.

Tara is absconding now and Malavalli Town Police have registered a case.