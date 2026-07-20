Woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted

July 20, 2026

Incident occurs at T. Narasipur lodge

3 accused flee after survivor raises alarm

T. Narasipur: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three unidentified men at a lodge in T. Narasipur town last night.

According to sources, the woman, a native of West Bengal who runs a pushcart eatery in the town, was approached by three unidentified men who arrived in a car near her stall between 7.30 pm and 8 pm.

The men allegedly bundled her into the car on the pretext of speaking to her and took her to a lodge in the town, where they are said to have sexually assaulted her. They also allegedly snatched her mobile phone and Rs. 15,000 in cash and demanded more money from her.

Sources said the woman told the accused that she had about Rs. 1.5 lakh at her house. The trio then allegedly took her there and asked her to bring the money while they waited outside.

However, as soon as she entered the house, the woman locked herself inside and screamed for help, alerting the house owner, who informed the Police. The accused fled the spot in their car.

Police personnel from T. Narasipur Police Station rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital for medical examination. They later recorded her statement and registered a case.

This morning, the Police took the woman to the lodge to conduct a spot mahazar and also retraced the route allegedly taken by the accused.

Police are collecting CCTV footage from the area to identify the three men and ascertain the registration number of the car allegedly used in the crime. Efforts are also on to gather technical evidence.

A special Police team has been formed to trace the vehicle and apprehend the three accused.