Yaduveer for SIR under Police security in N.R. segment  

July 4, 2026

Mysuru: Alleging that there is a plot to enrol more than a lakh ineligible voters in Narasimharaja (N.R.)Assembly segment alone during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has urged the district administration to carry out SIR in N.R. segment under Police security.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram this noon, Yaduveer said that BJP Booth-level agents in N.R. have raised numerous complaints on enrolment of ineligible voters in the Assembly segment. “I have submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the District Electoral Officer urging for carrying out SIR under Police security in the N.R. Constituency,” he said and alleged that the ruling Congress Government has plotted to enrol illegal Bangladeshi migrants in electoral rolls across the State.

Yaduveer cited the Ramanagara incident, a video of which has gone viral, where BLOs and other officers are seen distributing and filling up forms to a large group of people who had gathered at a place of worship and a Choultry.

He alleged that booths in N.R. segment have become inaccessible to BJP workers.

Accusing the State Congress Government of following what the then West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did in the run up to Assembly polls a couple of months ago, he reiterated that Mysuru District Administration should undertake SIR under Police security in N.R. segment, which has a large population of minorities.

‘BLOs getting enumeration forms filled by party workers’

Meanwhile, JD(S) State Working President and former Minister S.R. Mahesh alleged that it has come to his notice that BLOs are themselves getting enumeration forms filled by ruling party workers in three wards of K.R. Nagar town by paying Rs. 50 for each form, on the pretext that they cannot move around under the scorching sun.

Stating that the matter has been brought to the notice of the DC, Mahesh took strong objection to Home Minister Priyank Kharge’s statement defending mass enumeration drive that is being carried out in places of worship and marriage halls in the name of SIR, which has given rise to numerous irregularities. Such acts have raised suspicions in public circles, he maintained.