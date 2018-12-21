Yash’s KGF opens to packed audience

DRC Cinemas in city has the first screening at 1 am

Mysuru: Kannada superstar and Mysuru boy ‘Rocking Star’ Yash is back once again to entertain audience with his new magnum opus KGF (Kolar Gold Fields).

The film, which promises to be a unique experience as far as Kannada cinema is concerned, has released in about 2,000 screens. The big-budget film was released in over 400 theatres in Karnataka and in over 1,500 theatres in the country in five different languages —­ Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam —­ simultaneously giving it a Pan-Indian opening.

In Mysuru, the first show began at DRC Cinemas at B.M. Habitat Mall in Jayalakshmipuram at 1 am to a packed audience. The next screening was at 1.15 am. Likewise, the movie opened at PVR at Garuda Mall, Inox at Mall of Mysore, Saraswathi Theatre, Mahadeshwara, Lido, Sangam and Shanthala. At multiplexes, including DRC, all the four screens played the movie from 7 am, 7.10 am, 7.20 am and 7.30 am.

Yesterday, the Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court stayed the release of the movie until the next hearing on Jan. 7. The order, following a petition by Bengaluru-based producers, triggered protests by Yash fans.

Producers G. Venkatesh G of and S. Ananda approached the Court seeking a stay on the release as they had the copyright over the KGF storyline that depicts the life of Rowdy Thangam.

Judge M. Panchakshari issued an interim injunction “which will be in force till the appearance of defendants”.

However, Vijay Kiragandoor, producer of KGF, confirmed that they will go ahead with the release as they have not received any orders so far.

In Mysuru, enraged fans broke glasses and chairs at Lido theatre that had a technical snag while playing the movie. Fans shouted slogans and destroyed property.

The Police were later called in to disperse the crowd. In all the screens where the movie was played in city, the majority of viewers were students who wanted to see the movie on the very first day.

