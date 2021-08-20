Yediyurappa in Maldives on family vacation

August 20, 2021

Bengaluru: Maintaining a seemingly low profile and at the same time playing his cards close to his chest, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who had to resign abruptly owing to age issues, has left for Maldives along with his family members on a vacation.

He rarely takes a break and his sudden decision to spend time with his family has surprised many as he is a workaholic and the trip comes at a time when there is disgruntlement among BJP MLAs, especially Minister Anand Singh over portfolio allocation in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet and also M.P. Kumaraswamy over financial grants to his Mudigere Constituency.

The former CM tried to placate Anand Singh, who was adamant that he would not take part in the Independence Day celebrations. Later, after advice from Yediyurappa, he agreed to hoist the National Flag. Incidentally, Kumaraswamy and Anand Singh are quite close to Yediyurappa.

Though there is no official communication from Yediyurappa or his family members on the foreign trip, sources close to his family said that Yediyurappa left India on Wednesday with his son B.S. Vijayendra, daughters and grandchildren to the Maldives. He will return to Bengaluru after a 3-day trip.

Notably, the former CM had gone abroad soon after stepping down in 2012 too and later he floated the Karnataka Janata Party. After seeing little success in the new outfit, later he returned to the BJP. His latest visit abroad along with his strategist son Vijayendra has raised eyebrows.

Yediyurappa has emerged as a power centre of the ruling BJP Government after anointing Basavaraj Bommai as the CM. The former CM will spend quality time with his family members, especially grandchildren taking a break from the routine political activities, sources said.

Yediyurappa has announced that after the Ganesh Chaturthi he would take up a tour of the State to strengthen the party for the next Assembly elections. The tour will begin from the constituencies in which BJP has suffered defeat, Yediyurappa had stated.