Yoga for good health

June 23, 2025

Mysuru: Yoga enthusiast Shashirekha said ‘Yoga is considered as a brahmastra to face the ill effects of modern technology that pose a threat to the health of mortals.’

She was addressing the gathering after inaugurating International Day of Yoga-2025, organised at Nypunya School of Excellence, Kanakadasa Nagar in the city recently.

“People irrespective of age have been embracing Yoga, which is termed as ‘Rama Baana’ to maintain a better health. If one imbibes Yoga in their life, they can maintain physical and mental health condition, contributing towards building a healthy society,” observed Shashirekha.

Yoga transcends boundary reaching every corner of the world, as the mankind has understood the significance of yoga in getting rid of any ailment. Hence most of the countries in the world consider yoga as an integral part of their life. Most importantly, India is the birth place of Yoga and Meditation, added Shashirekha.

Chairman of Nypunya School of Excellence R. Raghu, Principal M.N. Mahendra, Vice-Principal Sheena K. Gurnani and others took part in the Yoga Day programme with students.

DAV Public School: The International Day of Yoga was celebrated at DAV Public School also emphasising the day’s theme ‘Yoga For One Earth, One Health.’ The event saw enthusiastic students actively perform yoga asanas and breathing exercises. The benefits of yoga, including stress relief, improved concentration and enhanced flexibility were highlighted throughout the sessions. The event aimed to promote yoga as a holistic practice for physical and mental health.