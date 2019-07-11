Yoga prodigy wins Gold at World Yoga Fest
News

Yoga prodigy wins Gold at World Yoga Fest

Mysuru: Ishwar Sharma, a nine-year-old Yoga prodigy, has won Gold Medal in the 4th World Yoga Festival and Championship which was held in Bulgaria in June.

Also an International performer and International speaker on Yoga and its benefits, Ishwar has won the ‘British Indian of the Year Award’ in 2018 and was bestowed the ‘British Citizen Youth Award’ by the British Government at House of Lords in 2018 for his contribution to yoga. 

Ishwar Sharma has also initiated an e-petition, to “Include Yoga in School Curriculum” it has crossed 15,000 signatures.

Ishwar’s parents Dr. Nanjundiah Vishwanath and Dr. Mamatha Vishwanath, both born and bought up in Mysuru, are Consultant Radiologists in London. Ishwar visits Mysuru every year and gets inspiration for his yoga practice.

July 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching