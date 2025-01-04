Youth sneaks into house for theft, ‘misbehaves’ with woman

January 4, 2025

Angry villagers trace the accused and beat him, before handing him over to Cops

Nanjangud: A youth, who sneaked into a house to commit theft, allegedly misbehaved with a woman, only to be beaten black and blue by the villagers at Bokkahalli in Nanjangud taluk in the district recently.

Harsha, son of Venkatachala of Bokkahalli, is that youth. He had allegedly sneaked into the house of a woman, who had lost her husband four months ago.

She was eking out her living by working as a cook at Backward Classes and Minorities (BCM) Hostel in Mysuru. She had recently leased out her one acre of land for Rs. 3 lakh and had kept the amount in the house. Harsha, who was aware of the woman having cash at home, sneaked into her house on the midnight of Jan. 1. The woman woke up to a strange sound and inspected the house, only to find Harsha hiding below the cot. He allegedly tried to misbehave with her, before fleeing away.

The woman narrated the ordeal to villagers, who traced Harsha & tied him to a pole, beat him black & blue, before handing him over to the Police. He has also confessed to have barged into the woman’s house with the intention of burglary. Nanjangud Rural Police have registered a case.