14 sites returned to MUDA by CM’s wife Parvathi: Cancellation of sale deed at home casts many doubts

January 4, 2025

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna visits Lokayukta office; submits memorandum to SP Udesh for detailed probe

Mysuru: Right to Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna has submitted a memorandum to Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh, demanding probe into the nature of returning of 14 alternative sites allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Krishna submitted a written request in this regard at Lokayukta SP’s office on Dewan’s Road in the city on Friday.

In his observation, Krishna has said, Parvathi has taken part in the process of cancellation of 14 sites allotted to her at Vijayanagar, on Oct. 1, 2024. The Additional District Registrar had visited Siddaramaiah’s residence in T.K. Layout, where the process of cancellation of sites registered in favour of Parvathi was completed, which casts aspersion for many reasons. The provision to complete the process of registration of assets is allowed at home only in the case of sick persons, aged, prisoners and the VIPs. However, Parvathi does not belong to any category, but how did the ADR extend the privilege to the former, asked Krishna.

On Oct. 1 at 5.42 pm, the process of cancellation of sale deed of 14 sites was completed in the Sub-Registrar’s office at MUDA premises and was registered in favour of MUDA by obtaining the signatures of Parvathi at the latter’s home in T.K. Layout at 6.30 pm. Is it possible to complete the process of cancellation and registration along with relevant evidence, by travelling from MUDA to T.K. Layout within 45 minutes? questioned Krishna.

What was the reason behind Parvathi completing the registration process by summoning the ADR to her residence? Why was the residential address mentioned as Cauvery, the official residence of CM, instead of mentioning their permanent residential address mentioned in Aadhaar card?

It becomes clear that, Parvathi has not visited even her T.K. Layout residence, to complete the registration process, if one takes a closer look into the nature of how the registration process was done. Instead she was sitting elsewhere, but the place of registration has been mentioned as her T.K. Layout home, alleged Krishna.

The cancellation and registration of sale deed is not legally valid and the whole process should be probed in a comprehensive manner, demanded Krishna.

10 sites allotted over forged documents

Krishna has also appealed to the Lokayukta SP to investigate into 10 sites allotted by MUDA under 50:50 scheme on the basis of forged documents.

The sites in question have been allotted to one Sureshamma against 1.25 acres of land at Survey Number 72 in Devanur village, Mysuru taluk. The name of Sureshamma is among the list of 928 beneficiaries, allotted sites under 50:50 scheme. It should be probed, demanded Krishna.