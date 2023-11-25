MUDA faces backlash for road construction on Poornaiah Canal

November 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Several residents of Bogadi and SBM Layout in city have raised concerns about the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allegedly constructing a road in the middle of Dewan Poornaiah Canal. This Canal serves as the main feeder Canal, supplying fresh water to Kukkarahalli Lake and runs between Bogadi and SBM Layout.

Local residents assert that previous Deputy Commissioners, Harsha Gupta and D. Randeep, had issued orders to clear encroachments on the Canal. Numerous surveys in the area confirmed the existence of the original 22-km-long Canal. Despite efforts by Harsh Gupta and Randeep to demolish unauthorised structures and demarcate a buffer zone, certain vested interests obstructed these actions, said the residents.

Originally spanning 22 kms, only 4 kms of the Dewan Poornaiah Canal remains today due to unscientific development practices and environmental disregard. Constructed in the 1980s, Vijayanagar and Bogadi witnessed massive earth-moving activities, leading to the destruction of the historic Canal. The Canal’s purpose was to supply fresh water to Kukkarahalli Lake from Bommanahalli Lake near Huyilalu village.

Presently, 4 kms of the Canal still exists behind SJCE (Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering) and near Bogadi Road Bridge. Encroachments on the Canal have disrupted the natural flow of water, causing flooding in the layouts during rainfall, with water taking days to recede.

Former Registrar (Evaluation) of the University of Mysore, Prof. A.P. Gnana Prakash, a long-time resident of the area, has questioned MUDA’s actions, stating, “Now, MUDA that is supposed to protect the natural water inlets and outlets is building a road on top of the Canal, causing further damage. How can a civic agency do this and who will tell the common man not to encroach Canals when MUDA itself is doing this?”

Taking up the issue, Prof. Gnana Prakash has complained to Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra stating, “As you know already Poornaiah Canal (Raja Kaluve) is largely encroached and in order to make it legal encroachment, now MUDA is laying a road in the middle of the Poornaiah Canal. It is illegal as per Supreme Court orders. In addition, MUDA has dumped loads of jelly stones nearby to construct the road,” Prof. Gnana Prakash stated.