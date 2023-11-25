Malnourished, injured tiger dies at Bandipur

November 25, 2023

Bandipur: A malnourished sub-adult tiger, engaged in a territorial altercation that resulted in serious injuries and subsequent starvation for over two weeks, died on the outskirts of Bandipur Tiger Reserve yesterday.

The wounded tiger, believed to be around three-year-old, was initially sighted at the farm of Doddakariyayya near the D-Line of the Tiger Reserve in Maddur Colony, bordering the Maddur Range. The big cat had suffered severe injuries on its body and face, indicative of a likely altercation with another tiger within the same territory.

Seeing the emaciated tiger that was unable to move, villagers alerted the Forest Department. However, the villagers alleged that though the Department was informed in the morning, the staff reached the village only in the evening, delaying the response.

However, the Department officials clarified that ACF (Gundlupet) G. Ravindra and Maddur Range Forest officer B.M. Mallesh swiftly responded to the call. Upon arrival, officials found the tiger in a weak state, struggling to maintain its balance. Despite efforts by veterinarian Dr. Mirza Wasim and staff, the big cat could not survive.

Initially, the decision was made to transport the tiger to the Chamundi Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre of the Mysuru Zoo at Koorgalli. However, the tiger succumbed to its injuries.

Senior authorities, including Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director P. Ramesh Kumar, promptly arrived at the scene, adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure outlined by National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Subsequently, a postmortem examination was carried out.