This constant newspaper vendor defies stereotypes

November 25, 2023

71-year-old Kanaka Ratna sells newspapers on footpath near Chikka Gadiyara

By A. Ganesh

Mysore/Mysuru: Women have left an indelible mark in diverse fields, shattering the glass ceiling and stepping into traditionally male roles, with many more paths waiting to be tread.

Septuagenarian Kanaka Ratna from the city is a testament to such resilient women, carving her niche as a newspaper distributor and vendor in a field typically dominated by men.

Located near the auto stand in front of Chikka Gadiyara (Dufferin Clock Tower) near Devaraja Market on Sayyaji Rao Road, Kanaka Ratna can be observed diligently selling newspapers daily. Her journey began 38 years ago when she assisted her husband, Satyanarayana Shetty of Mandi Mohalla, in the newspaper distribution business. Even after her husband’s passing, she persevered.

Childless and having to fend for themselves, the couple sustained their livelihood by selling newspapers and magazines. Shetty would procure newspapers from agents, distributing them to households in the morning and later selling magazines near Mysore Race Club (MRC). Simultaneously, Ratna, after completing household chores, began selling newspapers in front of the mentioned auto stand.

Following her husband’s demise, Ratna, grappling with loneliness, found solace in her neighbour Kumuda, who is graciously providing shelter for the past 18 years without charging rent. The community has rallied around Ratna, ensuring her nutritional needs are met.

Devoted to her work, Ratna rises daily at 4.30 am, purchasing newspapers from agents to distribute to market shops and households. She then sets up her makeshift stall, spreading newspapers opposite the auto stand. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ratna faced the challenge head-on, garnering appreciation for her unwavering commitment.

Well-regarded among fellow vendors and autorickshaw drivers around Devaraja Market, Ratna is affectionately praised as a hard-working woman. At 71, she expresses no complaints of health issues and intends to continue selling newspapers until her last breath.

Grateful for the support of autorickshaw drivers and the Police, Ratna sells various Kannada dailies, with Mysuru Mithra (the sister publication of Star of Mysore) being particularly popular.

Recognising her dedicated service, the Karnataka State Newspaper Distributors Federation and Newspaper Distributors Welfare Association honoured Ratna at a recent event at Pathrakartara Bhavan.

J.S. Homadev, President of Mysuru District Newspaper Distributors Welfare Association, emphasised the need to recognise hard-working individuals like Ratna by providing them with suitable housing through Government initiatives.