Shakti: 100 crore women travellers and counting

November 25, 2023

KSRTC bus drivers honoured for ‘Accident-Free Driving’

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said: “The State is celebrating the moment of 100 crore women travelling for free under Shakti Scheme, when the BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were sceptical about the implementation of Guarantee Schemes and criticised that the State will go bankrupt it the schemes were implemented.”

The CM spoke after inaugurating the programme organised by Transport Department to celebrate 100 crore free KSRTC bus rides of women under Shakti Scheme, at Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha yesterday.

The CM, who awarded Gold Medals to 83 KSRTC bus drivers for ‘Accident-Free Driving,’ said: “Our Government has made enormous achievement within six months of coming to power, which no other Governments in the country did in the past, with substantiating records to prove the feat. The BJP men should stop uttering lies without any forethought.”

Ever since Shakti Scheme was rolled out in the State on June 11, 2023, a total of 100.47 crore women have availed of the benefit till Nov. 23, but still why does the BJP leaders utter so many lies, asked Siddharamaiah.

Of the total bus passengers, 55 percent are women who opted for a free ride.

The intention of the Government is to empower women economically. We won’t rack our brain to the unnecessary comments of Opposition parties that stems out of jealousy, said CM Siddharamaiah.