‘In True Colours,’ a two-day Photo Exhibition begins

November 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘In True Colours,’ a two-day photo exhibition opened to the public at Wadiyar Centre For Architecture (WCFA), located on Krishnaraja Boulevard near Mysuru Law Courts in city this morning. The event features over 55 photographs clicked by Founder-Trustee of Pratham Mysore Ashvini Ranjan.

The exhibition, which is open to the public from 11 am to 5.30 pm, was inaugurated by Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy. Ashvini Ranjan, his wife Shashi Ranjan, sons Viren Ranjan and Nikhil Ranjan, legendary photo-journalist late T.S. Satyan’s son T.S. Nagendra, CEO of Pratham Mysore Sheshadri and others were present.

Over 90 percent of the photographs displayed at the exhibition are black and white photos and a majority of them have been taken in village areas, in rural settings. The funds raised from selling the displayed photographs will contribute to the initiatives of Pratham.

Picture shows Founder-Trustee of Pratham Mysore Ashvini Ranjan seen explaining the photos to Dr. K.B. Ganapathy as legendary photo-journalist late T.S. Satyan’s son T.S. Nagendra looks on.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Dr. K.B. Ganapathy pointed out the difference between painting and photography. “A painter has time to put his thoughts or vision into the canvas while a photographer has no such luxury. Photography is instant and has to be captured at that precise moment. And the clicked photo is a glorious moment,” he said.

Highlighting the essence of patience and perseverance in the field of photography, Dr. Ganapathy emphasised that these qualities are the distinguishing features of a skilled photographer. In particular, wildlife photographers exemplify these traits as they often spend days waiting for that unique moment to capture and share with public.

He noted that photographers, especially those focused on nature, must possess a keen eye for detail and an abundance of patience. He drew a contrast with newspaper photographers who can request a Minister or VIP to re-inaugurate or re-light a lamp if they miss a shot at an event, this luxury is not available for nature photographers in their pursuit of fleeting moments.

The photographs at the exhibition narrate the stories of people who live simple and anonymous lives, engaged with struggles of daily existence. In his address, T.S. Nagendra said that Ashvini Ranjan’s photography is reminiscent of his father T.S. Satyan’s photography. “Many frames here are similar to what my father took. I know Ashvini Ranjan is an entrepreneur but one can see his passion for photography at this exhibition,” Nagendra added.