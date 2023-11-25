Avoid Karanji Tank Bund road for 15 days

November 25, 2023

MCC takes up 200 MM pipeline works from Karanji Pump House to Vasanth Mahal at Rs. 50 lakh

Mysore/Mysuru: Karanji Tank Bund road that connects Vasanth Mahal junction from Rana Pratap Singh Circle near Mysore Race Club (MRC) in the city is closed for laying 200 MM pipeline, with the works taken up by Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). The road will be out of bounds for traffic at least for next 15 days till the works are over.

As a precautionary measure, barricades have been erected on either side of the road, along with used pipes to prevent any motorists from trespassing the area.

Former Corporator (Ward 52) Chayadevi said: “Water pumped from Karanji Tank Pump House will address the needs of drinking water supply at Nazarbad, Ittigegud, Venkatalingaiah Layout and surroundings.”

Sources told Star of Mysore, “The works over laying pipeline of 200 MM capacity has been taken up from the pump house at Karanji tank premises to MCC water tank in the premises of Vasanth Mahal (District Institute of Education and Training – DIET – Office), coming under Ward-52 of MCC. The existing pipeline is of a lesser size and hence the works have been taken up to replace them with enhanced size pipeline at an estimated cost of Rs. 50 lakh under 15th State Finance Commission (SFC) grants of 2023-24.”

Moreover, guddali puja for the works was performed before the recently concluded Dasara but the works were not taken up in the interest of burgeoning number of tourist vehicles and one-way traffic rule that was in force including Lalitha Mahal road that connects Karanji Tank Bund road. With Dasara festival over and traffic back to normalcy, the works have been taken up now.

However, to avoid any traffic snarls, the vehicles moving on either way of Karanji Tank Bund road are diverted towards alternative routes like Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital Circle (Nazarbad Police Station Circle), Kurubarahalli junction near Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Lalitha Mahal road and Mysuru Zoo road, said a source.