First Bengaluru ‘Kambala’ buffalo racing event begins 

November 25, 2023

Bengaluru: Kambala, the popular buffalo racing contest native to the coastal Karnataka region, began in the urban landscape of Bengaluru this morning. The traditional folk sport, usually held in the aftermath of the southwest monsoon, is being held at the Palace Grounds on Nov. 25 and 26.

The buffalo races will be held from morning till evening in different batches.

Organised by Tulukoota Bengaluru, this marks the first time Kambala has found a venue in the heart of Bengaluru. The morning edition of the event was inaugurated by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, where she lit the traditional lamp. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Bengaluru Kambala Committee President Ashok Kumar Rai were present at the inauguration.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will formally inaugurate the event this evening.

In the morning session, priests performed the rituals to the ‘Kambala Kere’ and poured the puja prasadam to the water arrangement where the buffalo racing contest will be held. Other dignitaries, who arrived during the inauguration, included former CMs B.S. Yediyurappa and D.V. Sadananda Gowda and MLA S.R. Vishwanath.

Buffalo racing teams from the coastal Karnataka region are gearing up to participate in this urban edition and the event promises to bring the vibrant spirit of this traditional sport to the bustling cityscape of Bengaluru, offering a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

Picture shows Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar inaugurating Kambala Kere    at Bengaluru this morning as Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Bengaluru Kambala Committee President MLA Ashok Kumar Rai look on.

In anticipation of the Kambala races, trial runs were conducted yesterday in the slushy water tracks, building excitement as the city prepares to witness the thrilling spectacle of buffalo racing. With over 8 lakh people expected to attend, the organisers aim to make this two-day Kambala a record-breaking event, featuring the longest ‘kere’ (slush track) measuring 155 metres instead of the usual 145 metres. The race’s winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.50 lakh.

Beyond the exhilarating spectacle, the objective behind organising Kambala in Bengaluru is to shed light on the issues faced by the Tulu-speaking community in the capital, with a target of having at least 125 pairs of buffaloes participating.

To facilitate this, each buffalo owner will receive Rs. 50,000 as a transport cost allowance. Stalls showcasing the traditional delicacies of Dakshina Kannada have been set up, adding a flavourful touch to the cultural exchange.

Apart from buffalo racing, musical nites, food festival with over 100 stalls, exhibition of various service sectors and products have also been organised.  

The daily footfalls is expected at over three lakh and sophisticated seating arrangements have been made for them.

