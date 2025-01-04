Bahuroopi National Theatre Fest in city from Jan. 14 to 19

January 4, 2025

Preparations in full swing at Rangayana

Mysuru: Preparations are in full swing for Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival organised by Rangayana from Jan. 14 to 19 in the city.

The artistes are giving finishing touch to the huge masks and other artefacts, to aptly decorate the premises of the repertory to attract theatre buffs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. P. Shivaraju presided over the preliminary meeting at his office meeting hall on Friday and directed the officials to provide required facilities to ensure success of the theatre fest.

The ADC said, “It is our responsibility to bring pride to Mysuru by successfully organising Bahuroopi on the lines of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara. The cleanliness should be maintained at Kalamandira and Rangayana, along with providing drinking water and mobile toilet facilities, which is the prime responsibility of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The five guarantee schemes of the Government should be publicised further by screening the benefits of the schemes on digital screens at prominent circles in the city. Uninterrupted electricity should be supplied for the theatre festival. The KSRTC should operate buses to various localities from 6 pm to 10 pm and arrangements should be made to attract more number of school and college students and teachers to the theatre festival.”

Rangayana Director Satish Tiptur, who recalled the history of Rangayana, said that it has been planned to stage 24 plays in six days of the theatre festival. Apart from other language plays, the children’s plays will also be staged simultaneously.

Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. M.D. Sudarshan said, four mini buses and three Tata Sumo vehicles should be provided to ferry the guests and artistes, taking part in Bahuroopi. Guest houses will be arranged for the accommodation of VIPs and stalls will be opened for the exhibition-cum-sale of books and other articles.

Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjuna Swamy, Deputy Director of School Education and Literacy Department Jaware Gowda, Assistant Director of Department of Information and Public Relations T.K. Harish and other officials were present.