Expanding air services key to Mysuru’s growth: GTD

January 4, 2025

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) emphasised the importance of expanding air services for Mysuru’s development.

Speaking at the Airport Advisory Committee meeting held at the Mysore Airport last evening, he called for a concerted effort to increase the number of flights operating from the city, restoring Mysuru’s previous momentum in air connectivity.

“If air services are enhanced, Mysuru will witness significant growth in tourism and overall development. After Bengaluru, Mysuru is the fastest-growing city. Bengaluru’s transformation began with the establishment of its international airport and a similar change can occur here if Mysore Airport is fully developed. Increased air connectivity will attract large industries, bringing substantial investments to the region,” he said.

Devegowda noted that while Mysuru’s air services initially gained traction, progress had stalled due to various challenges. He commended MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar for his ongoing efforts to boost air connectivity.

“Mysuru serves as a hub for the Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu districts. Both the Central and State Governments must extend their full support for the expansion of air services,” he added.

The MLA highlighted the critical need for coordinated efforts to extend the Airport’s runway, including land acquisition, overpass construction, channel modifications, and re-routing of electrical lines. “Efficient coordination among officials is essential for rapid development,” he advised.

He suggested enhancing the Airport’s appeal by displaying images and information about Mysuru and its nearby tourist destinations. Key attractions should be highlighted, along with their distances from the Airport. “This would boost tourism and make it convenient for visitors,” he remarked.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Mysore Airport Director J.R. Anoop and other officials were present at the meeting.