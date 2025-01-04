Outcomes of the collaboration

January 4, 2025

Mysuru: The meeting concluded with a series of agreements to foster mutual growth and unlock the region’s full potential. The highlights of discussion include:

Operational support: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Mysore Airport officials, assured comprehensive operational support to Air Kerala. This includes providing the necessary infrastructure to facilitate smooth and efficient operations and ensuring the airline’s successful regional entry and expansion.

Promoting culture and tourism: Recognising Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage and global reputation as a yoga hub, both parties agreed to collaborate to promote the region’s tourism and wellness potential. Strategic marketing campaigns will highlight iconic attractions such as Mysore Palace, yoga centres and vibrant festivals, aiming to draw both domestic and international tourists.

Establishment of an Aviation Academy: In a significant move to enhance local talent and aviation infrastructure, Air Kerala will partner with relevant firms to establish an aviation academy in Mysuru. The academy will feature cutting-edge facilities, including state-of-the-art ATR 72-600 simulator, to provide world-class training for aspiring aviation professionals.

Focus on eco-tourism and wildlife: Acknowledging Mysuru’s proximity to renowned forest sanctuaries and national parks, such as Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, both parties emphasised the importance of showcasing these natural treasures.

The collaboration aims to position Mysuru as a gateway to eco-tourism and wildlife experiences.