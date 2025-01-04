Air Kerala explores air services from Mysuru

January 4, 2025

Preliminary meeting held; Three Mysuru-Kerala flights by May 2025, six by year-end

Mysuru: Air Kerala has expressed interest in launching air services from Mysore Airport, with a preliminary discussion held at Airport premises here last evening.

The meeting saw the participation of Air Kerala, Airports Authority of India-Mysuru officials, led by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda where the discussion laid the groundwork for a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing tourism, aviation and business prospects in the region.

During the meeting, Air Kerala officials shared plans to initiate three air services connecting Mysuru to Kerala and other destinations by May 2025, with six services operational by year-end.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yaduveer expressed delight over Air Kerala’s initiative, emphasising the growing demand for enhanced air connectivity from Mysuru. He highlighted plans to connect Mysore with Kerala and other cities, supported by the acquisition of three aircraft in May.

“Current flights from Mysuru to Chennai and Hyderabad are running at full capacity. There is significant demand for new routes, including Goa, Kochi, Mumbai and Belagavi. Air Kerala has conducted surveys to assess this demand and reviewed the airport’s infrastructure. While a final decision awaits reassessment, the launch of air services from Mysuru is confirmed,” he said.

Air Kerala Chairman Afi Ahmad outlined the company’s roadmap. “While the specific Kerala base is yet to be finalised, AAI Mysuru has assured full cooperation. Preparations are underway to ensure a successful launch,” he said.

He added that Mysuru would initially host over 10 weekly flights, rendering Udaan scheme inapplicable. The company aims to serve South and Central Indian States, including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, with aspirations for international recognition in future.

“Our focus extends beyond the Udan (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik-Regional Connectivity) Scheme. We aim to align air services with tourism and industrial growth, requiring cooperation. Effective tourism promotion will play a critical role,” he remarked.

The meeting was attended by Air Kerala Vice-Chairman Ayub Kallada, CEO Harish Kutty, Head of Ground Operations Shamon Pattavathukal, Mysore Airport Director J.R. Anoop, President COO, Meritor HVS India Limited Dr. N. Muthukumar, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda, B.S. Prashanth of Safe Wheels, Skal President C.A. Jayakumar and representatives from various organisations including CII.