Prof. Muzaffar Assadi dies

January 4, 2025

Mysuru: Prof. Muzaffar Assadi (64), a former Professor of the Department of Studies in Political Science, University of Mysore (UoM), passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of today while undergoing an emergency heart surgery. He was a resident of Third Main, New Kantharaj Urs Road, in the city.

He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and friends. His mortal remains was kept at his residence for a few hours this morning, following which it was shifted to Muslim Hostel, opposite Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade, where it was kept till afternoon today for enabling the public to pay their last respects. Later, Namaz-e-Asar was held at the Masjid in Muslim Hostel, followed by Janazah Namaz.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, past and present faculty members of the University, academicians, political leaders and people from different walks of life visited the residence of Prof. Assadi and offered their last respects to the departed scholar.

Profile: Born on Aug. 24, 1961 at Shirva in Udupi district, Prof. Muzaffar Assadi excelled in studies and joined as a faculty of Political Science, UoM in 1994 and went on to become the Chairman of the Department of Studies in Political Science. He also served as the In-charge Vice-Chancellor of UoM.

Prof. Assadi had many academic distinctions and was conferred with the prestigious Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award in 2011. He served as Chairman of Karnataka High Court Committee on Displacement and Rehabilitation of Tribals, Trustee/Governing Council Member of a couple of NGOs, President of UoM Teachers Association for many years, Member of Text-book Development Committee, NCERT and Vice-President of PUCL (People’s Union for Civil Liberties), Karnataka.

He was a Member of multiple Academic Societies and in Editorial Committees of many Journals and other International Publications on Political Science.

A vociferous social writer and a noted columnist, Prof. Assadi had presented many papers and participated in national and International conferences. He held membership in Universities (Senate, Syndicate, Academic Council) and other Academic bodies.

Only last week, Prof. Assadi had taken part in the release of the book “Avasaanadatta Nilagiri Kannadigaru” (Nilagiri Kannadigas on the brink of extinction) at Rangayana, during which he delved on the report of High Court Committee headed by him on resettlement of Tribals.