Name Kesare-Devanur after Siddaramaiah

January 4, 2025

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy flays CM’s silence on renaming Princess Road

Mysuru: Joining the debate over the move to rename Princess Road (KRS Road) after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga’, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has sarcastically suggested naming Devanur Layout and Kesare village after CM Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru before chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA Committee) meeting at Zilla Panchayat Hall, Kumaraswamy criticised Siddaramaiah for his silence on road renaming issue.

Kumaraswamy referred to the Kesare village and Devanur Layout, which shot into fame following the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 site allotment scam allegedly involving Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi.

Parvathi was granted 14 sites in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages in exchange for her 3.16-acre land at Survey No. 464, Kesare which was acquired by MUDA for the Devanur Layout. Both Siddaramaiah and his wife and others are under investigation by the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate, and the entire MUDA 50:50 scam is being probed by a One-Man Judicial Commission.

Kumaraswamy flayed Siddaramaiah for remaining silent on the renaming of Princess Road and questioned why the Government was removing the name connected to the legacy of the Mysore Royal Family in favour of Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah is instigating his followers and supporters to rename a heritage road after him. This is a blatant disregard for history and heritage and also negates the contribution of the Mysore Royal Family,” he noted.

“Tomorrow Siddaramaiah can claim that he has made major contributions for Karnataka. Does this mean Karnataka should be named after Siddaramaiah? I have also contributed to Mysuru’s development immensely when I was the CM. I have also brought substantial grants to Mysuru. Did I ask for any road to be renamed after me? I have the love and trust of the people of Mysuru. Siddaramaiah should stop this petty road-naming politics. Rather he should make efforts to remain in people’s hearts,” he said.

KSRTC bus fare hike

Regarding the 15 percent hike in KSRTC bus fares, Union Minister Kumaraswamy criticised the increase, stating that it will only trouble the common people, not the Ministers. “What difficulty do they face?” Kumaraswamy asked, accusing the State Government of looting the people and causing them hardship.

“Siddaramaiah claims that he is the most prominent finance minister in India after Dr. Manmohan Singh. Could he not manage funds better? How can he openly allow the loot of the State by his Ministers? See the MUDA scam and the Maharshi Valmiki Corporation scams. They have occurred under his very nose. Why he could not stop them? There is a huge disparity between development and the struggles faced by ordinary citizens,” he said.

“Due to financial mismanagement and improper administration, the treasury has been depleted. Massive tax collections are taking place. Since coming to power, the Congress Government has consistently increased all taxes and charges. Where is the remaining taxpayers’ money going? Shouldn’t they answer this?” he questioned.

Year after year, tax collections are increasing, yet there is zero development. They are neglecting development under the pretext of guarantees, Kumaraswamy noted.