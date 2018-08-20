Youth washed away in Kapila River

Nanjangud: A 23-year-old youth, who reportedly went for a swim in Kapila River, has been washed away by the strong current near Devaraj Urs Bridge yesterday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Siddaraju, son of late Nanjappa, a resident of Kanakanagar Layout in Nanjangud and was an employee of a factory.

Yesterday being a holiday, Siddaraju, who had taken his sister for a check-up to a hospital, dropped her home and left the house saying that he was going to see the floods and came near the bridge.

When he came to the bridge, he saw two boys jumping from the bridge and swimming in the river.

Siddaraju, then jumped into the river for a swim. While the two boys swam and reached the banks, Siddaraju was swept away due to strong water force.

Following a complaint from Siddaraju’s mother Anasuya, Sub-Inspector Puneeth, who has registered a case, has launched a search operation to fish out the body.