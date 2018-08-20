Youth washed away in Kapila River
News

Youth washed away in Kapila River

Nanjangud: A 23-year-old youth, who reportedly went for a swim in Kapila River, has been washed away by the strong current near Devaraj Urs    Bridge yesterday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Siddaraju, son of late Nanjappa, a resident of Kanakanagar Layout in Nanjangud and was an employee  of a factory.

Yesterday being a holiday, Siddaraju, who had taken his sister for a check-up to a hospital, dropped her   home and left the house saying that he was going to see the floods and came near   the bridge.

When he came to the bridge, he saw two boys jumping from the bridge and swimming in the river.

Siddaraju, then jumped into the river for a swim. While the two boys swam and reached the banks, Siddaraju was swept away due to strong     water force.

Following a complaint from Siddaraju’s mother Anasuya, Sub-Inspector Puneeth, who has registered a case, has launched a search operation to fish out the body.

August 20, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Mother, children prevented from jumping into Kapila
Aged couple found drowning in Kapila River
Missing woman’s body found in Kapila River

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching