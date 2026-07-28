Youths assault elderly woman over sale of firewood

July 28, 2026

Mysuru: A gang of three youths allegedly assaulted an elderly woman with a machete over sale of firewood at Bilugali village in Nanjangud taluk on July 22.

While the injured woman is 66-year-old Bhagyamma, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru, the accused youths are Jayanth, Madesh and Nataraju.

Bhagyamma had sold trees grown in her field for firewood to one Sundrappa. On July 22, when Sundrappa loaded the trees and was transporting the same in a goods vehicle, Jayanth and others, who came to the spot, picked up a quarrel with Bhagyamma by saying that she had sold the trees belonging to them and allegedly struck her with a machete injuring her seriously.

Based on the complaint from Bhagyamma, Biligere Police have registered a case.