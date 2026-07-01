Youths assault hotel manager, staff 

July 1, 2026

Mysuru: A group of youths have assaulted the manager and staff of a hotel on M.G. Road for asking them to pay the bill and the assault video has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Friday night. On Friday evening, a group of youths came to Hotel Sepoy Grande where they consumed liquor and food with the bill amounting to Rs. 17,000.

When the hotel staff handed over the bill and asked them to pay, the youths picked up a quarrel stating that they had not consumed so much of liquor and food which could amount to Rs. 17,000.

This led to a wordy duel between the hotel staff and the youths, following which the youths came out of the hotel. When the staff asked them to pay the bill, the youths again picked up a fight.

Fed up with the behaviour of the youths, the hotel manager came out, requested the youths to pay the bill and leave during which the youths began to assault the manager. When the hotel staff came to the rescue of the manager, the youths also assaulted them and the incident has been captured on a CCTV camera.

Following the incident, Hotel Manager Vinay lodged a complaint at the jurisdictional KR Police Station while the youths have also lodged a counter complaint, Police said.