1.33 lakh pensioners marked as ‘doubtful’ in Mysuru 

June 24, 2026

Social Security Pension Schemes

Process begins to identify real and fake beneficiaries; Notices being served to cross verify documents

Mysuru: The State Government which is screening the beneficiaries of various schemes to identify the real and fake beneficiaries, has temporarily suspended the disbursal of monthly pension for 1.33 lakh beneficiaries in Mysuru district, who were availing of the financial benefit under various Social Security Schemes like that of old age pension, widow pension, physically disabled pension among several other schemes to name a few.

Of the total 4.04 lakh (4,04,102) beneficiaries, the pension of 1,33,819 beneficiaries has been stopped, as they have been marked as ‘doubtful.’

With the aid of ‘Samyojane’ mobile application, the authorities concerned have been verifying the income certificate and other documents of those beneficiaries marked as doubtful.

The disbursal of pension of such beneficiaries has been suspended for the past two months. The Revenue Department issues notice to such beneficiaries, providing one month time to verify the documents.

The Government has taken a step to physically verify the documents, as in some cases, the beneficiaries, despite having adequate income exceeding the ceiling on annual income fixed to earn pension benefit, have been tapping the same on the basis of fake income certificate.

Such beneficiaries of Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Widow Pension, Handicapped Pension Scheme, Sandhya Suraksha Yojane, National Family Benefit Scheme, Funeral Scheme and Manasvini Scheme, are being tracked, only to put a stop to the anomaly.

Assistant Director of Social Security Schemes H.M. Dakshayini told Star of Mysore, “Within a month of receiving the notice, the beneficiaries should produce Income Certificate, BPL card and other documents for physical verification. After verifying the documents, the decision will be taken on either continuing or discontinuing the disbursal of pension.”

Doubtful beneficiaries

The taluk-wise statistics of doubtful beneficiaries is as follows: H.D. Kote – 10,654, Hunsur – 13,188, K.R. Nagar – 5,999, Nanjangud – 20,519, Periyapatna – 13,812, Saligrama – 6,221, Sargur – 5,839 and T. Narasipur – 16,255. The notice has been issued to these beneficiaries for the past two days and after verification, the pension will be stopped to fake beneficiaries and continue for real beneficiaries, Dakshayini added.

Income ceiling

To avail pension under Social Security Scheme, the annual income for the beneficiaries is capped at Rs. 32,000 and is mandatory to have a Below Poverty Line (BPL) card. A decision will be taken later about whether to continue or stop the pension for those having annual income above the ceiling.

No ceiling on income

While there is no ceiling on annual income for the beneficiaries of following schemes; Adarsha Vivaha Yojane, Aam Aadmi Bima Yojane, Widow Pension for farmer’s wife who commit suicide over debt, Acid Attack victims and Endosulfan victims.