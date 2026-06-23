T. Narasipur family’s suicide pact over harassment: Protests erupt at mortuary 

June 23, 2026

Wedding plans turn tragic; Villagers seek justice; Accused arrested

Mysuru: The Mysuru District Police have arrested a man accused of abetting the deaths of three members of a family who allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at their residence in Hale Kempaiahnahundi village of T. Narasipur taluk.

The accused, identified as Ullas Gowda, a resident of the same village, was arrested while allegedly attempting to flee to Bengaluru. The deceased have been identified as Shivanna (54), his wife Nagarathna (44) and their daughter Rakshitha (22).

The tragedy came to light yesterday morning when relatives discovered the bodies at the family’s newly constructed house on Kempaiahnahundi Main Road. Police said, the family had left behind a death note allegedly blaming Ullas Gowda for harassment that drove them to take the extreme step.

Protest outside mortuary

Tension prevailed outside the MMC&RI mortuary in city this morning, where relatives, villagers and members of various organisations staged a protest demanding justice and stringent action against the accused.

A large crowd of relatives and villagers at MMC&RI mortuary where the bodies of the three deceased persons were taken for post-mortem this morning.

While one group demanded confiscation of the accused’s properties and their transfer to the deceased family’s kin, another urged the authorities to expedite the post-mortem and hand over the bodies for the last rites.

Some protesters initially opposed the post-mortem proceedings until stronger action was taken against the accused.

Rakshitha’s marriage was scheduled to be held on June 25 and 26.

According to villagers, Rakshitha and Ullas were once friends, but their relationship had reportedly soured. After her parents fixed her marriage, Ullas allegedly began harassing and blackmailing her and threatened to create trouble at the wedding venue.

Fearing further harassment, Shivanna, Nagarathna and Rakshitha reportedly moved from their old residence to the new house. Police suspect the three later consumed poison there.

Accused Ullas Gowda, who was arrested yesterday.

Soon after the incident came to light, villagers demanded the immediate arrest of Ullas and initially refused to allow the bodies to be shifted for post-mortem. Dy.SP Dharmendra assured them that the accused would be apprehended and justice delivered.

Acting on information that Ullas was heading towards Bengaluru, the District Police traced and arrested him. Further investigation is underway.

Leaders visit grieving family

Former Minister S.R. Mahesh, newly-elected MLC R. Raghu Kautilya, MLC C.N. Manjegowda and MLA K. Puttarangashetty visited the mortuary and consoled the bereaved family members.

S.R. Mahesh handed over Rs. 50,000 from his personal funds to Mallamma, the mother of the deceased Shivanna, while Puttarangashetty assured the family of all possible support and justice.

Preparations were underway to complete the post-mortem and hand over the bodies to the family for the last rites. A KSRP platoon and personnel from Mandi Mohalla Police Station were deployed at the mortuary to maintain law and order.

Shivanna’s elder daughter Bindu, son-in-law Kumar and other relatives were present at the mortuary. Protests by relatives and villagers continued till we went to the press.