Rotary Mysore Midtown wins Global Excellence Award 
News

Rotary Mysore Midtown wins Global Excellence Award 

June 22, 2026

Mysuru: Rotary Club of Mysore Midtown emerged as one of the Rotary District’s most accomplished Clubs by winning the prestigious Global Excellence Award, the highest recognition in the district, along with Diamond Plus Recognition and seven awards in the Large Club Category at the grand District Awards Ceremony held at Mysore Socials recently. 

The Club was specially recognised for executing the highest number of impactful community service projects during the Rotary year, reflecting its strong commitment to service and community development. 

The awards were received by Club President Rtn. K.L. Rakesh Babu, Hon. Secretary Rtn. Bhaskar Sainik, Team ‘Do Good’, the Board of Directors, and members of Rotary Midtown. 

The recognition is the culmination of a year marked by impactful service, innovation, fellowship, membership growth and community engagement by the members of Rotary Midtown.  

Through a wide range of initiatives benefiting thousands of people across diverse areas of service, the Club continued to uphold Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self while creating meaningful and lasting impact in the community.  

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