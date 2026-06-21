12th International Day of Yoga: Thousands roll out Yoga mats at Palace 

June 21, 2026

Mysuru: Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts, including specially-abled children, participated in 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations organised at Mysore Palace premises this morning.

The main event was organised by District Administration in association with Department of AYUSH, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysore Palace Board, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Department of School Education and Mysore Yoga Federation.

The theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga was ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar inaugurated the event.

Following the inaugural, participants performed warm-up and loosening exercises before taking part in a 45-minute session based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

The session included a series of standing, sitting and reclining asanas such as Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Vakrasana, Sasankasana, Ushtrasana, Ardha Ushtrasana, Makarasana, Bhujangasana, Salabhasana, Uttana Padasana, Pavanamuktasana and Savasana.

The programme also featured pranayama and meditation sessions, including Kapalabhati, Nadi Shodhana and Bhramari, before concluding with a peace prayer.

In his address, Yaduveer underscored the importance of Yoga in maintaining physical health, mental well-being and inner calm.

Referring to the global recognition Yoga has received in recent years, Yaduveer said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had played a key role in popularising Yoga across the world. He also recalled the contribution of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to the promotion of Yoga in the erstwhile Mysore Kingdom.

“Nalwadi Wadiyar encouraged the introduction of Yoga classes at the Maharaja Sanskrit College during his reign, laying the foundation for Mysuru’s enduring association with Yoga,” he said.

Participants began arriving at the Palace premises from as early as 6 am, with entry facilitated through the Varaha Gate, opposite JSS Mahavidyapeetha and the Balarama Gate near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Aishwarya, DCP (Crime & Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, Lt. Col. Sanjeev, Assistant Commissioner Ashappa, DDPI Uday Kumar, Yoga Gurus Ranganna and Shivakumar were present.