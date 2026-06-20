Don’t fear… Anti-Rowdy Squad is here but…  

June 20, 2026

At last, Mysuru has its Anti-Rowdy Squad. Credit must go to City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar for reviving a service Mysureans have been demanding since 2022. It is a move that is both timely and necessary because the city is changing, unfortunately not for the better.

Mysuru’s economic growth, particularly the boom in real estate and money flowing through drug trafficking, has created a new breed of young thugs.

These youths are small-time bullies with big egos, a little money and some political connections. But what makes them a menace to society is their overwhelming and disturbing desire to be feared by all.

They roam the streets with an air of invincibility, eager to pick up fights at the slightest provocation, hoping to earn a reputation as the next “young don.”

Last year, a youth barged into the office of an MCC Revenue Inspector and assaulted him simply because the official had asked him not to smoke on the premises.

A few weeks earlier, three youngsters allegedly assaulted a middle-aged man for honking at them after they entered a one-way street.

Then there was the disturbing incident near Crawford Hall where two youngsters riding recklessly rammed into an old man’s car. When a bystander pointed out that speeding was their mistake, the youths hurled such vulgar abuses and threats in full public view that the public ran away.

Incidents of young men intimidating, waylaying, assaulting and terrorising ordinary citizens are becoming more common. As Mysuru grows, such behaviour will only increase unless dealt with firmly and swiftly.

Unfortunately, over the years, the Police have often treated these incidents as minor scuffles or youthful outbursts.

Complaints are discouraged and the thugs are just given a warning and they walk away with a smirk.

Such acts of leniency is why young thugs have become emboldened in Mysuru.

This is why the ‘Anti-Rowdy Squad’ is such an important initiative. But if it is to succeed, its officers must be given something more valuable than just “free hand” as our Police Commissioner has said.

What Police need is protection. They need protection from political interference, protection from vindictive transfers and protection from pressure whenever they arrest a rowdy who happens to belong to a politically influential group or community.

The Police can enforce the law only when senior Officers stand firmly behind them. In the early 1990s, the then City Police Commissioner H.R. Kasturirangan, the founder of the Anti-Rowdy Squad, gave this protection and confidence to his Officers.

In 1993, two on-duty constables were attacked near Gayathri Talkies on Chamaraja Double Road. H.R. Kasturirangan responded by creating the Anti-Rowdy Squad led by Inspector K.S. Thammaiah.

More importantly, he gave the squad a free hand and assured them of protection from political pressure. The results were dramatic.

The squad moved aggressively against rowdy-sheeters and criminal gangs. Soon, fear changed sides. It was no longer ordinary citizens who were anxious, it was the rowdies. More importantly, aspiring rowdies thought twice before choosing that path.

Within a year, the atmosphere in Mysuru changed noticeably. The swagger of thugs disappeared. In fact, thugs disappeared from the streets and public confidence returned.

This is the kind of transformation Mysuru needs again. But three safeguards are essential.

First, considering the long-standing and often cosy relationship that allegedly exists between some Police personnel and local criminals, the Government would do well to induct Officers from outside Mysuru district into the Anit-Rowdy Squad. Fresh faces mean fewer compromises.

Second, rowdy-sheeters must be subjected to frequent roll calls and public parade.

Three years ago, when Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth asked rowdy-sheeters to report to the Police Station, some politically influential rowdy-sheeters refused. He then dragged them to the Police Station and made them answer roll call in full media presence. It sent a powerful message to the rowdies and their political masters while instilling hope in citizens.

Finally, the Anti-Rowdy Squad should have a dedicated hotline number. Senior citizens and ordinary citizens must be able to call for help instantly, with Officers reaching the spot on bikes faster than a Police patrol vehicle.

Mysuru has always prided itself on being a gentle city where civility mattered and unfortunately, this has been fading away. Let’s hope the Anti-Rowdy Squad can help revive and even preserve that cultured character of our city.

P.S. — While our City Police Commissioner has reintroduced the Anti-Rowdy Squad and given them a free hand, it would be prudent to advice her Officers to refrain from fraternising with law-breakers.

Mysureans very often see Police Officers socialising in bars and restaurants with men of questionable reputation. Nothing erodes public confidence faster.

How can ordinary citizens trust the Police if they see Officers laughing, drinking and dining with the very people they may one day have to complain against?

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