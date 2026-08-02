Dams swell after rains 

August 2, 2026

Cauvery Basin reservoirs get relief after delayed monsoon

Mysuru/H.D. Kote: Three days of heavy rain in the Cauvery catchment areas have significantly increased inflows into Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS), Kabini and Harangi reservoirs, bringing much-needed relief to Karnataka amid the renewed Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu.

The sharp rise in storage comes days after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, a decision later upheld by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

KRS inflow crosses 22,000 cusecs

At 8 am today, the water level at the KRS reservoir stood at 96.90 ft against its full reservoir level of 124.80 ft. The reservoir received an inflow of 22,055 cusecs, while the outflow was 1,766 cusecs.

The increase follows incessant rainfall in Kodagu district, particularly in Madikeri and Virajpet taluks. Bhagamandala, Talacauvery and villages at the foothills of Brahmagiri have been receiving heavy rain, causing the Cauvery to flow close to the danger level.

Temple premises flooded

As is common during the monsoon, the overflowing Cauvery inundated the premises of the historic Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple at Bhagamandala. Water also entered flower and fruit stalls in the temple complex, though no major damage has been reported.

Nearby paddy fields were flooded, but with sowing yet to begin, there has been no significant crop loss. Parts of the Madikeri-Bhagamandala and Bhagamandala-Napoklu roads remain under water, although traffic continues to move through the overbridge.

Boulder blocks highway

A huge boulder fell on the Mangaluru-Madikeri National Highway near Karthoji, close to Made village, disrupting traffic for some time.

The obstruction was later cleared, restoring movement. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has advised motorists to exercise caution, particularly during night travel.

Kabini nearing full capacity

The Kabini reservoir is also witnessing a rapid rise in inflow. At 8 am, the water level stood at 2,281.75 ft against the full reservoir level of 2,284 ft, with an inflow of 23,009 cusecs and an outflow of 9,958 cusecs.

By noon, the inflow had increased to 27,000 cusecs.

Executive Engineer R.G. Rangaiah said the heavy rain in Wayanad, Kerala, the catchment area of the Kabini, had led to the surge in inflow. As a precautionary measure, 25,000 cusecs of water is being released through four crest gates.

Bridge submerged, villages affected

The increased discharge has submerged the low-level bridge in front of the Kabini Dam, cutting off the road between Handpost and N. Begur. Connectivity to around 11 villages, including Bidarahalli, Hosa Bidarahalli, Terani Munti, Mosarahalla, Basapura and Kalenahalli, has been affected.

Harangi also receives heavy inflow

At Harangi reservoir in Kodagu district, the water level at 8 am was 2,856.79 ft against the full reservoir level of 2,859 ft. The reservoir recorded an inflow of 10,430 cusecs, while the outflow stood at 14,470 cusecs.

On Friday, nearly 20,000 cusecs of water was released from the reservoir, submerging the bridge near the dam. Police have barricaded both approaches to the bridge and prohibited vehicular movement as a precaution.

Orange alert in Kodagu

The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for Kodagu district till 8.30 am on Aug. 3, with heavy rainfall continuing across the district.

Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway unaffected

Executive Engineer of Kabini Dam, H.D. Kote taluk has sounded a flood alert yesterday. Those people living on the banks of the Kabini river and on either side of the river bund have been instructed to take precautions about their belongings and livestock and shift to safer locations, stated a press release.

Despite the heavy discharge from Kabini reservoir, there has been no significant rise in the water level of the Kapila river at Nanjangud. The Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway near Mallanamoole Junction, which is often inundated during heavy releases from the dam, remains unaffected and traffic is moving normally, according to officials.