Rousing welcome for CM in Mysuru

August 1, 2026

D.K. Shivakumar to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Oval Grounds helipad

Mysuru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) received a grand welcome from Congress workers and supporters during his visit to Mysuru this noon, his first to the city after assuming office as the Chief Minister.

His visit coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mysuru later in the day and Shivakumar will receive the PM at the Oval Grounds helipad as his chopper lands from the Mysore Airport in Mandakalli.

As the CM arrived, thousands of party workers lined the route to Chamundi Hill, turning the reception into a festive event. Supporters began gathering from around 9 am at Maharana Pratap Simha Circle, carrying placards, bouquets and giant floral garlands. Traditional folk troupes performing Tamate, Nagari, Kamsale, Yakshagana and Dollu Kunita added colour to the celebrations, while the stretch from Kurubarahalli Circle to Chamundi Hill was decked up with Congress buntings and welcome arches.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar arrived at around 12.15 pm from Mysore Airport in an open vehicle and was greeted by cheering supporters. Organisers used cranes to present oversized floral garlands, including a specially crafted betel leaf garland, as the procession moved.

At the Kurubarahalli Circle, giant garlands made of apples and jaggery were lifted with cranes to welcome him.

Firecrackers were burst along the route, while Police personnel managed the crowds with security ropes. Drinking water and buttermilk were distributed to supporters at several points along the procession.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Urban Development and Mysuru District Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLAs Tanveer Sait and K. Harishgowda, District Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijay Kumar, City Congress President R. Murthy, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, former MLA M.K. Somashekar and other party leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar thanked the people of Mysuru for the warm reception and appealed to party workers to maintain order. Recalling his visit to Chamundi Hill before the Assembly elections, he said that the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari had helped the Congress secure 136 seats in the Assembly. On a personal note, he said, “I am the son-in-law of this region. Positions like Chief Minister may come and go, but my bond with this city as your town’s son-in-law is permanent.”

Shivakumar said, a larger party convention planned for today had been postponed because of security arrangements for Prime Minister Modi’s visit and assured party workers that it would be held on another date. Following the roadshow, the CM proceeded to Chamundi Hill to offer prayers before attending his official engagements.