Drop bandh on Cauvery, CM tells pro-Kannada outfits

August 1, 2026

Mysuru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar appealed to pro-Kannada organisations to withdraw their call for a Karnataka bandh on Aug. 13, while asserting that any protest should have a valid reason and remain peaceful.

Speaking to mediapersons after arriving at Mysore Airport by helicopter this noon, Shivakumar said, “I have come to Mysuru in ‘shubha galige’ and ‘shubha muhurat’ (an auspicious time).”

Referring to the bandh call despite the Kabini reservoir nearing full capacity, he said he would not discourage activists from staging protests, but the movement should not be reduced to media attention.

“Any protest should have a sound reason. No public or private property should be damaged in the name of the bandh. I still request the activists not to go ahead with the bandh,” he said.

On the all-party meeting scheduled to be held at his official residence, Krishna, in Bengaluru tomorrow (Aug. 2), Shivakumar said leaders would discuss the issue of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“I have all the required information regarding the storage in the reservoirs. We cannot indefinitely hold back water without releasing it, as we are bound by the directions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). At the same time, we will not compromise on Karnataka’s interests,” he said.

Referring to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, the CM said the Supreme Court had delivered a favourable judgment for Karnataka and that the Centre had also responded in accordance with the applicable rules.

He added that records were available to show that Tamil Nadu had earlier consented to the Mekedatu project, while stressing the need to abide by judicial orders.

CM also confirmed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s proposed visit to Karnataka had been cancelled in view of the prevailing political situation arising from the Cauvery dispute.

“Vijay can visit the State once the situation returns to normal. Any solution is possible only when the atmosphere is calm. The BJP has already made it a political issue, even ‘tearing my pants’ in the name of the Cauvery protest,” he remarked sarcastically while responding to a question on the customary offering of bagina to reservoirs that are full.