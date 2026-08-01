PM to inaugurate Viveka Smaraka at 3.30 pm

August 1, 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Mysuru this afternoon after laying the foundation stone, inaugurating and dedicating to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs. 17,900 crore at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

His special aircraft is scheduled to land at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at 2.45 pm. From there, he will travel by an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter to a temporary helipad set up at the Oval Grounds near the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Under tight security, the Prime Minister will then travel via Rama Vilas Road to Narayana Shastri Road to inaugurate the Viveka Smaraka at 3.30 pm.

Built by the Ramakrishna Ashram, the memorial honours Swami Vivekananda and aims to inspire young people through value-based education, leadership and personality development.

After the inauguration, Modi will proceed via JLB Road, Dasappa Circle and KRS Road to Sri Ramakrishna Ashram premises on KRS Road, where he is expected to arrive between 4.15 pm and 4.22 pm. He will address a public gathering at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala Stadium in Yadavagiri from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

81,000 sq. ft. structure

The Viveka Smaraka commemorates Swami Vivekananda’s historic visit to Mysuru in November 1892 during his travels across India. During his stay, he delivered discourses, interacted with scholars and devotees and received the patronage of Maharaja Sri Chamarajendra Wadiyar X. The Maharaja’s support later enabled Swami Vivekananda’s journey to the Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893.

Established at the historic Niranjana Mutt (Math), the Viveka Smaraka has been built over more than 81,000 sq. ft. and comprises a main building and an annex block. It houses a 4-D Experience Centre, an exhibition hall, a 700-seat amphitheatre, classrooms, conference halls, a library, a reading room, a meditation and yoga hall, a book stall and dedicated facilities for students preparing for competitive examinations.

Conceived as a cultural and youth centre dedicated to the life, message and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the memorial aims to promote value-based education, leadership and personality development.

It is expected to benefit more than 10,000 students from nearby educational institutions, besides urban and rural youth, through lectures, workshops, short-term courses and capacity-building programmes inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy of nation-building and character development.