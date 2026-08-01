Traffic snarls hit Mysuru; several roads closed today

August 1, 2026

Mysuru: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mysuru, several major roads, including JLB Road, Devaraj Urs Road and Hunsur Main Road from Aishwarya Petrol Bunk, were closed yesterday afternoon as part of security rehearsals.

The closures triggered heavy traffic congestion across the city. With Friday coinciding with Ashada Friday and the start of the weekend, vehicular movement was already high. Restrictions on key roads worsened the situation, leaving motorists stranded in long traffic jams.

Severe congestion was reported from Kuvempunagar, Siddarthanagar, the Suburban Bus Stand, Irwin Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ittigegud, M.G. Road, Agrahara and Bannimantap, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Traffic restrictions will continue today as part of the security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. Roads that will remain closed to vehicular traffic include Krishnaraja Boulevard from Arch Junction near the Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office to Ekalavya Circle, Bogadi Road from MUDA Junction to Dr. Padma Circle, Hunsur Road from Paduvarahalli Junction to Metropole Circle, JLB Road from Railway Station Junction to RTO Circle, Rama Vilas Road from MUDA Junction to Banumaiah’s College Junction.

Other roads including Krishna Vilas Road from Rotary Junction to Jaganmohan Palace Junction, Dewan’s Road from Shringar Junction to College Road Junction, Narayana Shastri Road from P. Kalinga Rao Circle to Thathaiah Circle, KRS Road from Dasappa Circle to Hasu-Karu Park, Paramahamsa Road from B.C. Lingaiah Circle to Malgudi Junction, Valmiki Road from Valmiki Junction to KRS Road, and Vivekananda Road from Akashvani Circle to Malgudi Junction will be out of bounds.