10 bullet bikes among rich haul; two arrested

Mysuru:  The sleuths of City Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two notorious bike-lifters and a major haul of 10 Royal Enfield bikes and seven other two-wheelers have been recovered from the accused.

The accused have been identified as 20-year-old R. Dinesh Kumar, a resident of SC Colony in B. Matagere, Saragur taluk and 20-year-old J.R. Sharath, a resident of K. Gowdagere, Kere Godu hobli in Mandya district.

Following several complaints and reports about Royal Enfield bikes being stolen in and around city, DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe, following directions from the City Police Commissioner, had formed a team comprising CCB Police personnel to trace the bikes and arrest the miscreants.

On Aug.19, the CCB Police during their operation near Ramakrishnanagar Circle found two persons riding a Royal Enfield bike without registration number plate and stopped them for enquiry and later took them into custody for interrogation.

During interrogation, the accused, along with another accomplice, are said to have confessed of stealing 17 two-wheelers from Mysuru, Mandya district, Ramanagaram, Tarikere, Bengaluru and other places.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the CCB Police have recovered 10 Royal Enfield bikes, 2 Honda Activa and 5 Honda Dio scooters, all worth about Rs.15 lakh from them.

Following the arrest of the two accused, the CCB Police have solved seven bike-lifting cases in city and 10 cases in other places.

DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe supervised CCB ACP B.R. Lingappa, who led CCB Inspector Prasanna Kumar, ASIs Raju and Chandregowda and staff in the nabbing and recovery operation.

August 26, 2018

